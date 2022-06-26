Last Updated:

Bengaluru: Massive Crowd Lining Up To Enter New IKEA Store Sparks Meme Fest On Twitter

Thousands of people flocked as Bengaluru's very first IKEA outlet finally opened in Nagasandra on Saturday. The long queue sparked a meme fest on Twitter.

Astha Singh
Bengaluru

Image: @Srinivasforyou/Twitter


As IKEA's first outlet finally opened in Bengaluru on Saturday, thousands of people flocked to the store in Nagasandra. People waited for more than three hours at the Nagasandra store as the Swedish home furnishings conglomerate launched its first outlet in the city, on June 22. A long queue was witnessed from the exit of the parking to Nagasandra Metro station. Similar scenes are expected on Sunday as well.

While it took three hours for people to get into the store many customers had to return home without even getting a chance to enter the outlet. After Mumbai and Delhi, the third IKEA store in India has been opened in Bengaluru. 

Witnessing the massive response, IKEA tweeted on Saturday, "Bengaluru, we are overwhelmed by your response. The current wait time at the Nagasandra store is 3 hours. Please plan accordingly or shop online." 

Massive crowd at IKEA store sparks meme fest on Twitter

A Twitter user, Suyog Gaidhani, compared the long queue outside the IKEA store to Tirupati stating that the religious place has got another competition. Take a look at some more reactions below.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai inaugurates IKEA store

On June 22, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated IKEA's largest store in India and said that the company has decided to invest about Rs 3,000 crore in the state. The newly opened IKEA store in Nagasandra is spread over 12.2 acres, 4,60,000 sq. ft and features more than 7,000 well-designed home furnishing products along with over 65 beautifully designed room sets for ideas and inspirations at home.

The Karnataka CM's Office tweeted, "Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today inaugurated the largest store of Sweden-based home furniture sales company IKEA near the Nagasandra metro station. Ministers NiraniMurugesh and others were present."

(Image: @Srinivasforyou/Twitter)

