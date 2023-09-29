Berger Paints Anticipates Stable Margins Despite Soaring Crude Oil Prices

Paint manufacturer Berger Paints India Ltd remains optimistic about maintaining stable profit margins despite the recent surge in crude oil prices, which impact the production of paint due to their use as raw materials.

The company has already adjusted prices to compensate for the rising costs associated with crude-based derivatives, and it does not intend to implement further price hikes during the festive season to boost sales.

Berger Paints anticipates that while profit margins may dip compared to the first quarter, there won't be any immediate significant impact if crude oil prices remain at their current levels. However, sustained elevated prices could potentially affect profitability over an extended period.

Brent crude, a key benchmark for India, has experienced fluctuations, reaching nearly $98 per barrel from $75 in July, and it's currently trading around $93.3 per barrel.

Berger Paints has sufficient finished stock to sustain operations until November, with the real impact expected to be felt in December, though it's anticipated to be relatively minor until the third quarter.

The company is cautiously monitoring the situation and acknowledges that prolonged crude oil prices above $100 per barrel could exert financial pressure.

Despite these challenges, Berger Paints is counting on a robust third quarter (September to December) due to the extended gap between the monsoon season and the delayed festive season. In the first quarter of FY24, the company experienced double-digit volume growth, with a 9.8 per cent YoY increase in consolidated revenue, reaching Rs 3,030 crore.

This growth was driven by a substantial YoY volume increase of 12.7 per cent. The company expanded its retail presence, adding over 1,500 new touchpoints and deploying more than 1,300 color bank machines, resulting in an increase in market share from 19.3 per cent in March 2023 to 20.2 per cent in the June quarter.

Berger Paints has set a target to maintain EBITDA margins within the range of 16 per cent to 18 per cent, as indicated during the first-quarter earnings conference call.

Analysts are observing increased competition in the Indian paints sector, with new players like Grasim, Astral, Pidilite, and JK Cement entering the market in FY23.

