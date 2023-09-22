Berger Paints Hits Fresh 52-week High After Turning Ex-bonus

Kolkata-based paint maker Berger Paints on Friday witnessed a surge of as much as 8 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 679.05 per share during intra-day trading.

The surge came on the back of the company's ex-bonus status announcement. In contrast, the S&P BSE Sensex remained relatively stable at 66,314 levels as of 1:26 pm.

Over the past month, Berger Paints, a paint and coating manufacturer, has outperformed with a 12 per cent increase in its stock value, while the benchmark Sensex managed only 1 per cent gain.

Manu Rishi Guptha, Founder and CEO of MRG Capital said, “Berger paints stock has given 30 per cent plus returns so far this year in comparison to 8 per cent plus given by Asian Paints and 9 per cent by Nifty index despite crude oil prices going up by 20 per cent in the year so far. Part of the out performance is due to the better results the company has posted in first quarter with expanded margins which has surprised the market positively and much above analyst estimates.”

Berger Paints reported a net profit of Rs 326.3 crore in the June quarter, an increase of 39 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 234.4 crore in the same period the previous year. Its revenue grew 10 per cent YoY to Rs 2,739.7 crore in Q1FY24 against Rs 2,488.6 crore in Q1FY23. Although total expenses increased by 6 per cent YoY to Rs 2,312.4 crore, net debt decreased from Rs 610 crore in Q4FY23 to Rs 243 crore in Q1FY24.

Earlier in the month, the company had set September 23 as the record date to determine shareholders' eligibility for receiving bonus equity shares at a ratio of 1:5. This means that for every five equity shares valued at Re 1 each, shareholders would receive one additional equity share.

Guptha further said that now as the bonus issue is out of the way, market should focus on the fundamentals of the stock and the changes in the macro environment which will impact paints demand and profitability in the country.

Berger Paints anticipated on achieving a net positive cash flow by the end of the current fiscal year. The company's management expressed confidence in ending the year with double-digit revenue growth, driven by a favourable outlook, including positive developments in the monsoon season, increased infrastructure investments, and the approaching festive season.

HDFC Securities analysts have maintained their 'add' rating on Berger Paints for a target price of Rs 700 per share, according to media reports.

Analysts noted that the company continues to defend its market share effectively despite growing competition. Additionally, the industry appears to have overcome the worst of its gross margin challenges. The management of Berger Paints is confident in sustaining gross margins of 38-40 per cent or EBITDA margins of 16-18 per cent in FY24.