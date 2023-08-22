Better Returns For Senior Citizens: Here Are Special Fixed Deposit Offers In 2023

Special FD schemes for senior citizens: Leading banks in the country, including the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank, have rolled out special fixed deposit (FD) schemes for senior citizens, offering higher interest rates, presenting a safe investment avenue for the elderly demographic. Here are FD options in 2023 for senior citizens who are seeking to secure better returns on risk-free investments.

SBI Wecare fixed deposit

One of the most popular schemes is the SBI Wecare Deposit Scheme introduced by the State Bank of India. This scheme, specifically designed for senior citizens, offers a substantial premium of 50 basis points (bps) in addition to the existing 50 bps on regular FD rates. This proposition is applicable to FDs with a tenure of five years and above. The SBI Wecare scheme has recently been extended until September 30, 2023. Notably, the scheme offers an interest rate of 7.50 per cent on deposits.

HDFC Senior Citizen Care FD

HDFC Bank's Senior Citizen Care FD scheme awards a supplementary premium of 25 bps to senior citizens who opt for FD tenures ranging from five years and one day to 10 years. With this offering, HDFC Bank provides an interest rate of 7.75 per cent for the specified tenure. The scheme remains active until November 7, 2023, providing time for eligible investors to consider investing in this avenue.

Senior citizen FD schemes offer higher returns than regular FDs | Image credit: Pexels

ICICI Bank Golden Year FD

ICICI Bank's Golden Year FD scheme provides an additional interest rate of 10 bps over and above the existing 50 bps on senior citizen FD rates. It is available for tenures spanning from five years and one day to 10 years. Currently, senior citizens stand to gain an interest rate of 7.5 per cent through this scheme. ICICI Bank has set October 31, 2023, as the deadline for investors to capitalise on this offering.

Senior citizen FD schemes offer higher returns than regular FDs | Image credit: Pixabay

IDBI Special FD Scheme

Apart from these leading banks, IDBI Bank has also introduced a limited-period special fixed deposit scheme. Known as the Amrit Mahotsav FD, this scheme has tenures of 375 Days and 444 Days. With an interest rate of 7.60 per cent for the former and 7.65 per cent for the latter, IDBI Bank seeks to attract senior citizens seeking short to medium-term investment options. Investors have until September 30, 2023, to consider the offering.

Interest rates and future projections

Experts suggest that the current interest rates for bank fixed deposits are at their peak and are unlikely to surge any further. Despite the Reserve Bank of India's recent rate pause, analysts foresee stable interest rates for these specialised schemes. The specific offerings by SBI, HDFC, ICICI, and IDBI banks present senior citizens with a time-bound opportunity to secure high returns on their investments within well-defined tenures.