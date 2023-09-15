Bharat Electronics Secures Orders Worth Rs 3,000

State-owned aerospace and defence electronics company Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) on Friday announced a receipt of an order amounting to Rs 3,000 crore.

The Bengaluru-based company secured an order of Rs 2,118.57 crore from Cochin Shipyard Limited, for supply of various equipment consisting of sensors, weapon equipment, Fire Control systems and communication equipment for 6 Next Generation Missile Vessels (NGMV), class of anti-surface warfare corvettes for Indian Navy, the statement said.

“The project will have participation of Indian electronics and associated industries, including MSMEs, which are sub vendors of BEL,” the company added.

BEL has also received additional orders worth Rs 886 crore for the upgradation of AFNET SATCOM N/W, Akash Missiles with RF Seeker, Inertial Navigation System and other equipment with accessories and spares.

Earlier this week, the company announced that it will pay the final dividend of Rs 0.60 per share for FY23, announced during the 691th Annual General Meeting of the company, on September 25, to the eligible shareholders.

Last month, the company announced that it has received defence and non-defence orders of Rs 3,289 crore.

BEL has received orders worth Rs 14,384 crore as of now in the financial year 2023-24 (FY24).

The market capitalisation of BEL is Rs 99,193.70 crore, according to the BSE. The stock of the company settled 0.77 per cent lower at Rs 135.70 per share, when the market closed today, September 15.