Bharat New Car Assessment Programme To Launch On August 22

The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, will inaugurate the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) on August 22, a move aimed at improving road safety by improving the safety standards of motor vehicles weighing up to 3.5 tonnes across India.

About the programme

The objective of the Bharat NCAP is to equip car consumers with a means to assess and compare the crash safety of various motor vehicles available in the market. As part of the programme, car manufacturers will have the option to voluntarily subject their vehicles to testing in line with the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 197. Based on the performance of the vehicles during these tests, they will be awarded star ratings for both adult occupant (AOP) and child occupant (COP) safety.

Image credit: Unsplash

"The Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) is a much-needed initiative that will drive our nation towards promoting road safety. With the launch scheduled to take place tomorrow, India will become the fifth country in the world to have a dedicated car crash safety programme, after the USA, China, Japan, and South Korea. This government-led initiative could serve as an effective comparative assessment tool for prospective vehicle owners and help them make informed decisions when selecting a new car," said Nehal Gupta, Director, AMU Leasing.

"The voluntary participation of leading car manufacturers in Bharat NCAP for crash testing and evaluation could emerge as a positive step in ensuring the safety of vehicles in India. The timely launch of the car crash safety programme will further demonstrate India’s commitment to enhancing the road safety of both car owners and pedestrians while we strive to raise the safety standard of vehicles. We are hopeful that a proactive implementation of the initiative will help us lower the frequency of road accidents and car crash-related fatalities and emerge as a responsible nation globally," Gupta added.

Buyers will be able to compare safety standards

Car buyers will have the advantage of referring to these star ratings to evaluate and compare the safety standards of different vehicles, thereby making well-informed purchase decisions. The implementation of this programme is expected to drive a surge in demand for safer cars, subsequently motivating car manufacturers to align their offerings with customer preferences for enhanced safety.

"The initiative marks a significant stride towards safer and more sustainable mobility. By evaluating the safety and environmental performance of vehicles, Bharat NCAP will encourage innovation and drive the adoption of advanced technologies in the automotive industry," said Kaustubh Dhonde, founder and CEO of AutoNxt Automation.

The outcome of this effort is expected to extend beyond the domestic market. With elevated safety benchmarks, Indian-made vehicles will likely become more competitive in the global arena, increasing the export potential of domestic car manufacturers.