BharatPe CEO Apologises For Salary Remark In LinkedIn Post; Admits It Was 'out Of Line'

Following an ugly spat on a social media post on Wednesday, Fintech firm BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer has apologised for his remarks which allegedly indicated that the former company CEO Ashneer Grover has stolen all the money from the company which has left very little to pay the salaries of the employees.

The chain of verbal duels surfaced after a senior employee at BharatPe, Karan Sarki took to LinkedIn for expressing his grievances over the nonpayment of salaries attracting responses from Grover and CEO Sameer. While Ashneer Grover replied to the post mentioning Sameer and BharatPe's head of financial control Hersimran Kaur asking them to resolve the salary payment issue, his sister Ashima Grover took a direct jibe at the company saying that its top management is a "shameless bunch".

Sameer in response to her comment chided that her brother has taken all the money and there is very little to pay the salaries. "Behen- tere bhai ne saara paisa chura liya. Very little left to pay salaries", he said.

However, his comments did not go well with the people and he was brutally slammed on the social media platform. Following this, the BharatPe CEO immediately took to the comment section for apologising and said it was "out of line".

"Friends - I apologise to have irked many of you. In hindsight, it was out of line. We are already working on past employees' full and final remuneration being paid out. My comment was a reaction to a particular statement, not the post. But I accept the mistake. I request you to also have patience, and refrain from building a story based on false narrative", he said.

After that, he also responded to all the grievances as reported by the employees and assured them of receiving the settlements by Friday or Monday.

BharatPe denies non-payment of salaries

Meanwhile, the company while responding to the claim made on the social media platform has denied the allegations and said that all the employees have been paid their March salaries in full and others serving their notice period will receive their full and final settlement amount in the due course as per the company policy.

Image: Twitter/Facebook