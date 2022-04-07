BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer Slams Ashneer Grover On LinkedIn; Claims 'he Stole All Money'

The feud between BharatPe and Ashneer Grover doesn't seem to subside anytime soon as a war of words recently erupted between the duo over an employee's LinkedIn post highlighting unpaid salaries.

On Wednesday, Karan Sarki a BharatPe IT associate posted on LinkedIn claiming he and other employees had not received their March salaries.

“We were with BharatPe ever since the company started and now we are nowhere because of your internal politics," Karan Sarki wrote ON LinkedIn, tagging BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer and co-founders Ashneer Grover and Shashvat Nakrani.

Sarki stated in the post that BharatPe had not refunded them for the money they had spent on the company's small expenses out of their own pockets.

"We are poor people with houses to manage and small children to look after," Karan Sarki added. "BharatPe's entire staff is on a paid holiday to Goa, while we employees are struggling for our salaries and jobs. What kind of leaders you are,’’ his post further added.

Sarki further stated that BharatPe's oldest administrative personnel had been fired without cause and that they weren't paid any salary.

Dhananjay Kumar, a former BharatPe admin employee, replying to Karan Sarki's post, wrote, "My mother is suffering from Lung Disease and is hospitalized. Please give our dues and ESOPs (employee stock ownership plan) back."

Ashneer Grover on responding to Karan Sarki's post on LinkedIn, asked CEO Suhail Sameer to look into this issue. He wrote, “Folks please look into this. Not done - their salaries have to be paid first before anything”

Aashima Grover, Ashneer Grover's sister, also chimed in, calling BharatPe's top management a "shameless bunch."

Responding to this, BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer took a jibe at Aashima Grover by saying, “Tere bhai ne saara paisa chura liya (your brother stole all the money). Very little left to pay salaries."

BharatPe issues official statement

However, in a statement, BharatPe denied the social media comments alleging that the company has not paid salaries to its employees.

“BharatPe strongly denies any social media comments which suggest that the company has not paid salaries to its employees. All the employees of the company have been paid their March salary in full. As per the company policy, employees serving their notice period will receive their full and final settlement amount in the due course as per company policy,” the company said in its official statement.

Ashneer Grover was ousted from all responsibilities by BharatPe board last month after an audit report revealed major governance violations during his tenure. "Mr Grover is no longer an employee, a founder, or a director of the company as a result of his misdeeds," the board stated in a statement. Grover resigned as managing director and a director on the company's board of directors the day before, following a two-month-long controversy.

It is pertinent to mention that Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover were accused of financial irregularities. They "grossly misused" company expense accounts to support their extravagant lives, according to BharatPe. Madhuri Jain Grover, the company's head of controls, was dismissed in February. In March, Ashneer Grover was ousted from all of his roles at BharatPe.