BharatPe Co-founder Ashneer Grover Shares Pic Of ‘Rs 10 Cr Dining Table’; Rubbishes Claim

Former BharatPe managing director and Shark Tank India host Ashneer Grover on Sunday, March 13, rubbished a media report that claimed he had spent a whopping Rs 10 crore on a dining table. Dubbing the report as “BharatPe Board's lie," Grover said he would rather invest the money in a business and generate employment for others.

“Is it a space rocket? Is it a time machine? No, it’s a ₹10 crore dining table! Haha! I don’t hold the Guinness World Record for the most expensive table ever. Nor do I intend to. Press – don’t fall for BharatPe Board (undisclosed sources) lies – you’ll lose your credibility like them,” he tweeted.

Earlier this week, a media report stated that Ashneer Grover spent $130,000 (Rs 10 crore) on a luxury dining table. The BharatPe co-founder said his dining table was not even worth 0.5% of that amount.

"It's not even worth 0.5% of that. I'd rather put ₹10 cr in business and create employment for 1,000 folks so that they can earn and put dignified meals on their tables for their families. Score; Self Goal (Loss of Credibility) by BharatPe Board / Investors - 1: Lavishness - 0," Grover tweeted.

BharatPe accuses Ashneer Grover's family of misappropriating funds

This comes after BharatPe, earlier this week, alleged that the former MD, his wife Madhuri Grover, and their relatives “engaged in extensive misappropriation of company funds, including creating fake vendors through which they siphoned money away from the company’s expense account to enrich themselves and fund their lavish lifestyles”.

BharatPe last month sacked Ashneer's wife, Madhuri Jain Grover, over alleged financial irregularities and cancelled the stock options she had. Grover also resigned from the company from his position after this. The couple has denied all allegations.

Grover alleged that the BharatPe board had ousted him for their “vested interests”, and claimed that the recent accusations seem to be a “battle of egos being played to the gallery of the media under the charade of good governance”.