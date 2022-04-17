BharatPe Investor Sequoia Capital On Alleged Misconduct, Fraud; 'Will Respond Strongly'

Sequoia Capital India broke its silence over the BharatPe scandal on Sunday, saying it has zero tolerance for proven wrongdoing and will continue to respond strongly to deliberate misconduct or fraud so that a few errant entrepreneurs do not cause major losses for the startup ecosystem.

Sequoia Capital, the largest shareholder in BharatPe, where co-founder Ashneer Grover was officially dismissed, said in a blog post on its website that it will not hesitate to intervene to protect the interests of shareholders and employees, even if it means incurring financial consequences.

“We will take tough calls where needed in the interest of doing what is right,” it said without directly mentioning BharatPe.

Sequoia, which owns 19.6% of BharatPe, declined to comment on whether it urged Grover's resignation after a third-party audit identified major governance violations during his tenure.

BharatPe, a startup that allows shop owners to accept digital payments using QR codes, terminated Madhuri Jain, Grover's wife, for suspected financial mismanagement. Grover resigned and the company bereaved him of his co-founder and other titles over alleged "extensive misappropriation of company funds" by "creating fake vendors" to siphon money and using "company expense accounts" to "enrich themselves and fund their lavish lifestyles.”

Grover has however stated that he is innocent of any misconduct.

The American venture capital firm's India unit stated that it seeks companies that are not only valuable but also long-lasting.

“Recently some portfolio founders have been under investigation for potential fraudulent practices or poor governance. These allegations are deeply disturbing,” it said. “We have always strongly encouraged founders to play the long game. We focus on the enduring, and discourage focusing on vanity metrics.”

"Startup ecosystem needs guardrails so that a few errant founders don’t create big setbacks," it added.

Sequoia Capital, which has invested in companies such as 1mg, BYJU's, Cafe Coffee Day, and Grofers, announced that eight of its portfolio companies went public last year.

“We usually stand shoulder to shoulder with our founders during hard times. But on some rare occasions, we wake up feeling disappointed. Our worst days are when we hear about breaches of integrity or ethics in the portfolio. This is the stuff that pains us deeply. And it’s time we speak about this,” it said.