BharatPe Shifts To More Robust Governance Framework Ahead Of Planned IPO

In an attempt to move toward a more robust governance framework ahead of its planned IPO, BharatPe released a statement stating that they have implemented a series of actions after the Corporate governance review report. Notably, BharatPe initiated a corporate governance review of the company earlier in January 2022.

The company had appointed Alvarez & Marsal (A&M), a global professional services firm notable for its work in turnaround management and performance improvement, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co (SAM), India's leading law firm, to help the board and management with its governance review and PwC, a leading consulting entity, to determine wilful misconduct and gross negligence by a former founder, BharatPe said in a statement.

"After a detailed review of the above report over the last two months, the board of BharatPe has recommended several decisive measures that are being implemented," the statement further added.

Measures implemented by BharatPe Board

The measures implemented by the Board of Baharatpe include a new code of conduct for senior management and employees, a new and comprehensive Vendor Procurement Policy, Key personnel appointments including a CHRO, an internal audit on regular basis, and IT infrastructure management.

"The new code of conduct will be applicable to senior management and employees and has now been implemented. The code of conduct inter-alia deals with the conflict of interest and other issues that will help to strengthen overall governance in the company," a statement from the company read.

On measures taken on Vendor Procurement policy, the firm said, "A new and comprehensive Vendor Procurement Policy has also been developed to ensure that a robust mechanism is in place for on-boarding and engaging with vendors and mitigate any risk of employees indulging in suspicious transactions to enrich themselves." Speaking about the malpractices by vendors, it further added, "Many vendors involved in malpractices, such as incorrect or inflated invoices, have been blocked for further business with the company. These vendors were also identified during the GST Enquiry. The company has already issued legal notices to these vendors to recover the amount and will be filing civil/criminal cases against them in the coming days."

Action against Ashneer Grover

The company have terminated the services of several employees in departments who were directly involved with the blocked vendors. "If required, the Company will be filing criminal cases against some of these employees for the misconduct and act of cheating committed by them against the company," it said in a statement.

On its former founder, Ashneer Grover, BharatPe said, "The company has initiated necessary action against the former Founder to claw back his restricted shares as per the shareholders' agreement. It will take all steps to enforce its right under the law."

Earlier, Grover was ousted from all responsibilities by the BharatPe board in March after an audit report revealed major governance violations during his tenure. "Mr Grover is no longer an employee, a founder, or a director of the company as a result of his misdeeds," the board stated in a statement. Grover resigned as managing director and a director on the company's board of directors the day before the event, following a two-month-long controversy. Also, it is pertinent to mention that Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover were accused of financial irregularities. They "grossly misused" company expense accounts to support their extravagant lives, according to BharatPe.