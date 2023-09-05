BharatPe's Chief Business Officer Nishant Jain Resigns

Fintech firm BharatPe's Chief Business Officer (CBO), Nishant Jain, has tendered his resignation as he takes up a new role as the Executive Director and CBO (Assisted Business) at discount broking firm Angel One.

In a statement on LinkedIn, Jain expressed his gratitude for his time at BharatPe, saying, "The past 3.5 years with BharatPe have been nothing short of extraordinary. It has been a thrilling experience, filled with the satisfaction of making a meaningful impact."

Nishant Jain joined BharatPe in May 2020 and played a pivotal role in expanding the company's merchant base to 10 million within that year. Prior to his stint at BharatPe, Jain had gained experience working with prominent companies such as Pepsi and Coca-Cola. He was most recently associated with the food delivery platform Zomato, where he led sales and growth initiatives.

Jain's departure from BharatPe follows a series of executive exits from the Gurugram-based company. Recently, the Chief Operating Officer of BharatPe, Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl, also left the company after approximately four years of service.

In the previous year, BharatPe witnessed the departure of several other senior executives, including Vijay Aggarwal, Chief Technology Officer; Nehul Malhotra, Head of PostPe; and Rajat Jain, Chief Product Officer.