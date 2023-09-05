Last Updated:

BharatPe's Chief Business Officer Nishant Jain Resigns

Nishant Jain joined BharatPe in May 2020 and played a pivotal role in expanding the company's merchant base to 10 million within that year.

India Business
 
| Written By
Business Desk
Bharatpe

Jain had gained experience working with prominent companies such as Pepsi and Coca-Cola | Image Credit: Linkedin


Fintech firm BharatPe's Chief Business Officer (CBO), Nishant Jain, has tendered his resignation as he takes up a new role as the Executive Director and CBO (Assisted Business) at discount broking firm Angel One.

In a statement on LinkedIn, Jain expressed his gratitude for his time at BharatPe, saying, "The past 3.5 years with BharatPe have been nothing short of extraordinary. It has been a thrilling experience, filled with the satisfaction of making a meaningful impact."

Nishant Jain joined BharatPe in May 2020 and played a pivotal role in expanding the company's merchant base to 10 million within that year. Prior to his stint at BharatPe, Jain had gained experience working with prominent companies such as Pepsi and Coca-Cola. He was most recently associated with the food delivery platform Zomato, where he led sales and growth initiatives.

READ | Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Jain's departure from BharatPe follows a series of executive exits from the Gurugram-based company. Recently, the Chief Operating Officer of BharatPe, Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl, also left the company after approximately four years of service.

READ | Delhi Police registers FIR against BharatPe ex-MD Grover for 'misappropriation of funds'

In the previous year, BharatPe witnessed the departure of several other senior executives, including Vijay Aggarwal, Chief Technology Officer; Nehul Malhotra, Head of PostPe; and Rajat Jain, Chief Product Officer.

READ | BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover lands in trouble, FIR lodged against him and family
READ | BharatPe's CBO Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl resigns after series of high profile exits
First Published:
COMMENT