Bharti Airtel Comes Up With Competitive 5G Data Pack, Abolishes Data Usage Restriction

Bharti Airtel on Friday introduced an unlimited data plan for customers of its fifth-generation (5G) cellular services, intensifying its contest with Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio. The telecom provider said that it is abolishing the data use restriction from all current plans.

"Customers will now be able to experience ultra fast, reliable and secure 5G Plus services without having to worry about data exhaustion as the company removes the capping on data usage across all existing plans," the Telecom company said in a statement.

According to Airtel, all postpaid customers and those prepaid customers with a data plan of Rs.239 and above will be able to avail of the offer. The company said that its 5G Plus service is available to its users in over 270 cities in the country.

It further stated that to claim the offer, its customers can simply log on to the Airtel Thanks App https://www.airtel.in/airtel-thanks-app. The prerequisite to avail of this service is that one must have a 5G-compatible device and the device should be in a 5G network area.

"This introductory offer is in line with the philosophy of wanting our customers to be able to surf, stream, chat and enjoy multiple benefits at blazing speeds without having to worry about data limits," Shashwat Sharma, Director of Consumer Business, Bharti Airtel said, according to a press release.

Notably, this comes days after Reliance Jio launched a new set of postpaid family as well as individual plans with unlimited 5G data, OTT subscription benefits, WiFi calling, and international roaming.

'Will cover every town with 5G services by March 2024': Bharti Airtel

The telecom operator also listed three advantages of its 5G Plus service. "It has up to 30 times higher speeds than 4G, a technology that’s accepted the world over and a network that is kinder to the environment," the statement said.

Stating that it is expanding its service availability 'rapidly', Bharti Airtel said, "The company is working towards offering nationwide coverage and is well poised to cover every town and key rural area with 5G services by the end of March 2024."