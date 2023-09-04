Last Updated:

Bharti Airtel Commits To Acquiring 23,000 MWh Of Renewable Energy For Nxtra Data Centres

Airtel will invest in renewable energy projects developed by Continuum Green India Pvt. Ltd. and Vibrant Energy Holdings Pte. Ltd

India Business
 
| Written By
Business Desk
Bharti Airtel commits to acquiring 23,000 MWh of renewable energy for Nxtra data centres

Image credit: Airtel


Bharti Airtel, a major telecommunications company in India, has announced plans to procure 23,000 MWh of renewable energy for its data centre subsidiary, Nxtra, by the end of the fiscal year 2023-2024. This initiative aims to reduce the carbon footprint of its operations.

Airtel will invest in renewable energy projects developed by Continuum Green India Pvt. Ltd. and Vibrant Energy Holdings Pte. Ltd. These projects will supply power to six of Nxtra's Edge data centre facilities.

The renewable energy will be acquired through an open access route, involving stakes in Continuum Green's project company. This company will generate eco-friendly power from solar and wind projects to supply Airtel's Edge data centres located in Madhya Pradesh.

READ | Bharti Airtel comes up with competitive 5G data pack, abolishes data usage restriction

Additionally, Airtel has entered a similar agreement with Vibrant Energy's project company to provide solar power to its Edge data centre in Vijayawada. These additions will increase the total contracted renewable energy capacity for Nxtra data centres to over 274,000 MWh.

READ | Sensex, Nifty Rangebound; HUL, Asian Paints Gain, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank Fall

Ashish Arora, CEO of Nxtra by Airtel, emphasised their commitment to becoming a Net Zero Company by 2031. He stated, "We believe that India’s growth will be mirrored by its Data Center industry growth in the coming years and are committed to reducing our carbon footprint and leading the Green Data Center infrastructure revolution in the country."

READ | Matter Motor Works partners with Bharti Airtel for IoT solution in EV Aera
READ | Bharti Airtel prepays Rs 8,024 crore to partly clear 2015 spectrum dues
READ | Bharti Airtel Q1 profit rises to Rs 1,612 crore, ARPU improves to Rs 200
First Published:
COMMENT