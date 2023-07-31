Bharti Airtel Prepays Rs 8,024 Crore To Partly Clear 2015 Spectrum Dues

Bharti Airtel said on Monday that it has prepaid Rs 8,024 crore ($976 million) to the government's telecom department to partly clear deferred liabilities for the airwaves it acquired in a 2015 auction.

The instalments had an interest rate of 10 per cent, India's No. 2 telecom carrier by subscribers said in an exchange filing.

In the auction that took place in March 2015, Bharti Airtel bought spectrum worth Rs 29,129 crore ($3.54 billion), a government release showed, out of which it prepaid Rs 8,815 crore in March 2022.

The company declined to comment on the dues outstanding from the auction.

Smooth debt clearance strategy

"The prepayments are in line with the company's plans of clearing high-cost dues. There is nothing amiss here," said Vivekanand Subbaraman, research analyst at brokerage Ambit Capital.

The company paid Rs 15,519 crore in December 2021 to fully repay dues for the spectrum it bought in 2014.

In India's $19-billion 5G spectrum auction held in July-August last year, Bharti Airtel secured spectrum worth Rs 43,084 crore out of which it has repaid Rs 8,312 crore.