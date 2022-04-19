Bhavish Aggarwal Dances To 'Bijlee-Bijlee' To Test New Ola E-Scooter Feature MoveOS 2.0

Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder of Ola Cabs, performed a jig with colleague Slokarth Dash to test the music feature in the new operating system for Ola Electric Scooters, MoveOS 2.0.

“Doing some final expert testing for the MoveOS 2 music feature,” Bhavish Aggarwal tweeted by tagging Slokarth Dash. The post included the video of two dancing on the popular Punjabi track ‘Bijlee Bijlee’. The red Ola scooter also occupied the video frame in the swanky office.

Slokarth Dash is the head of strategy and planning at Ola Electric. As seen in the video, Bhavish Aggarwal and Slokarth Dash dance for a few seconds on the Punjabi track 'Bijlee Bijlee' before another colleague interrupts them and asks them to stop alluding to their apparently poor dancing skills. Co-founder of Ola cabs, Bhavish Aggarwal had said last month that MoveOS 2.0 is ready to be rolled out by April end, indicating some essential features of the operating system.

“MoveOS 2.0 is almost ready and coming at the end of April to everyone. Key features: navigation, companion app, cruise control, bluetooth, lots of performance improvements and more!” Bhavish Aggarwal had tweeted.

On Monday, Bhavish Aggarwal also posted a video showcasing the Ola e-scooter's Navigation system, along with a few other key features that he asked his followers to spot.

MoveOS 2 - Ola E-scooter's new music feature

Ola Electric is almost set to launch its major MoveOS 2 OTA software updates to add a few of the previously highlighted features missing in its electric scooters S1 and S1 pro. The update would be the first major over-the-air (OTA) update after its launch in August last year. Some key features include bluetooth connectivity with navigation among others.

During the launch of electric scooters, Ola had confirmed several other features including Hill Hold control and Hyper mode in S1 Pro-electric scooters. However, Chief Marketing Officer Varun Dubey stated recently that most of the updates promised by Ola will be available before June this year.

Ola had rolled out its first batch of S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters without including some of the highlighted features, leaving many customers unsatisfied. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer has said that all highlighted features will be added on in OTA updates later.

