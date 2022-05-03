Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Monday shared his company has for the first time gained the "No. 1" position in market share following a surge in sales. In a Twitter post, Aggarwal shared screenshots of reports that showed Ola Electric scooters have captured the two-wheeler market to gain the top spot in April. "We are just getting started," the 37-year-old entrepreneur wrote.

As Ola Electric has remained mired in controversy amid the ongoing government probe into the March 28 incident when an EV caught fire, Aggarwal warned his competitors to "focus on their products" rather than spreading "fake narratives" against the electronic vehicle manufacturing company. "Customers and markets have voted for facts and truth," Aggarwal wrote in his tweet.

Ola market share: No.1!



We’re shaking up the incumbents and vested interests. They better focus on their products rather than fake narratives against us!



Customers and markets have voted for facts and truth.



We’re just getting started.#EndICEAge #MissionElectric pic.twitter.com/v5ZTc4lj0b — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) May 2, 2022

Ola electric scooters become "No.1", beat HERO sales

Within 5 months of its launch, Ola Electric scooters have swept over the market of Hero EVs to become a new leader. With Hero Electric facing a shortage of semiconductor chips, the situation has been advantageous for Ola. According to April 2022 sales, Ola Electric has sold about 12,683 scooters compared to Hero's 6,570. As reported by Rush Lane, Ola Electric sales have been up since December, leading it to surpass Hero for the first time.

Ola Electric customer claims manufacturing fault in scooter

Ola's S1 Pro scooter has been the cynosure of controversy since its launch. A video of the company's electric scooter catching fire in Pune recently went viral on social media, prompting many to question the vehicle's safety standards. Recently, a customer complained of fault in the vehicle's "degenerative breaking" resulting in a severe accident. The customer alleged that the scooter accelerated instead of slowing down at a speed breaker "sending so much torque" that the scooter went "skidding and crashing." The complainant's son, who was the victim of the accident, received 16 stitches and fractures on his hand.

The scooter went airborne crashing and skidding. My son was severely hospitalised on 26th March where he had fractures in left hand and 16 stitches in right hand due to fault in ola S1 Pro @bhash @OlaElectric pic.twitter.com/nwjTDv7SBA — BALWANT SINGH (@BALWANT1962) April 15, 2022

Ola Electric, however, refuted these claims, stating that the scooter in question is in perfect working order. OLA, in its reply to the person’s Tweet, wrote, "Hey, Wishing your son a very quick recovery. And further to our discussion over call your scooter will be delivered to you today. After thorough investigation, as confirmed on call there is no issue with the scooter and we advise you to please ride safely.”

(Image: @bhash- @olaelectric/Twitter)