BHEL Wins Contract For NHPC's 2,880 MW Dibang Project In Arunachal Pradesh

BHEL Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), a state-owned company, has secured an order from the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) for the 2,880 MW Dibang multipurpose project in Arunachal Pradesh.

The contract encompasses the electro-mechanical (E&M) work for the project and was won in a highly competitive international bidding process. While the specific order value was not disclosed, BHEL's responsibilities under the contract include designing, engineering, manufacturing, supplying, erecting, and commissioning the E&M package.

On-site execution to be managed by Kolkata division

Key equipment for the project will be produced at BHEL's facilities located in Bhopal, Bengaluru, Jhansi, and Rudrapur, with on-site execution activities managed by the company's power sector - eastern region division in Kolkata.

BHEL is renowned as India's largest manufacturer of power generation equipment, boasting an installed capacity of over 197,000 MW on a global scale. This latest order reinforces its position as a key player in the power generation sector and highlights its ongoing contributions to India's energy infrastructure.

BHEL also secures Rs 15,530 crore order from NTPC

NTPC has also announced that its Board of Directors have approved the investment for the Lara Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-II (2x800 MW) at an estimated cost of Rs 15,530 crore.

In a separate announcement, BHEL said that it has secured the order for setting up the 2x800 MW Supercritical Thermal Power Project Stage-II at Lara in Chhattisgarh through International Competitive Bidding.

BHEL, via an exchange filing, said, “Scope of work includes Design, Engineering, Manufacture, Supply, Construction, Erection, Testing and commissioning with Civil and structural works for the EPC Package with Steam Generator capable of Biomass co-firing, Steam Turbine, Generator & Auxiliaries, emission control systems, control and instrumentation, balance of plant packages etc.”

