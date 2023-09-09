Biden And Modi Announce $1 Billion Renewable Infrastructure Investment Fund

Modi-Biden bilateral meeting: Hours before the G20 Summit in New Delhi, US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a bilateral meeting, resulting in an agreement to establish a Renewable Infrastructure Investment Fund. With investments totalling up to $1 billion, equally contributed by both nations, this fund aims to advance renewable energy initiatives in India.

The bilateral discussions also yielded cooperation agreements in various critical energy sectors, with a focus on accelerating nuclear energy for India's power sector. This includes the piloting and testing of innovative technologies, coupled with training and skill development for the adoption of emerging renewable technologies and energy systems. The leaders also committed to diversifying the supply chain for electric mobility.

India and the United States have made significant strides toward creating investment platforms that will reduce the cost of capital and expedite the implementation of greenfield renewable energy, battery storage, and emerging green technology projects across India.

The joint statement issued by the White House following the meeting highlighted the exchange of letters of intent between India's National Investment and Infrastructure Fund and the US Development Finance Corporation. Each entity pledged to contribute up to $500 million, anchoring a renewable infrastructure investment fund.

Tapping the nuclear energy potential

India, with its current nuclear power capacity of 6,780 MW, representing just 2 per cent of its total energy mix, is actively exploring nuclear energy as a clean and zero-emission power source alongside renewables.

The government recently approved the installation of 10 new nuclear reactors to meet the nation's growing energy demands. Additionally, Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs) are working on deploying small modular reactors, a more cost-effective and efficient technology for nuclear power generation.

The United States reaffirmed its support for India's membership in the Nuclear Suppliers Group, a significant development as India plans to allow foreign investment in nuclear power.

Advancing renewable energy investments

The two countries established the 'India-US Renewable Energy Technologies Action Platform [RE-TAP],' which convened its inaugural meeting in August. The platform will facilitate lab-to-lab collaboration, piloting and testing of innovative technologies, and policy and planning collaboration to advance renewable energy investments, incubation, and outreach programs.

Moreover, both nations will prioritise training and skill development to accelerate the adoption of new and emerging renewable technologies and energy systems. These initiatives are crucial as the nation strives to achieve its ambitious goal of 500 GW of installed renewable energy capacity by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2070. India's strategy encompasses accelerating renewable energy deployment, promoting energy storage systems, supplying round-the-clock renewable power, and introducing alternate fuels such as green hydrogen through the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM).

The collaboration extends to the electric mobility sector, where both countries expressed joint support for a payment security mechanism, financed through public and private funds, to expedite the procurement of 10,000 made-in-India electric buses, including those for the PM e-Bus Sewa program, along with the necessary charging infrastructure.