Bill Gates Admits 'messing Up' In His Marriage To Melinda During Emotional Q&A: Reports

Creating the biggest stir in the business world, Bill Gates divorce with wife Melinda French was one of the most talked-about topics in May this year. While the couple did not state a direct reason behind their decision, many spectated Gates' past notorious affairs and a loveless marriage between the couple of 27 years. Adding fuel to the fire, the billionaire recently admitted to being one of the reasons behind his divorce.

Bill Gates admits 'messing up'

The Microsoft co-founder attended Allen & Co.'s billionaire-packed Sun Valley conference hosted by the private investment bank. A regular attendee at the conference, Gates participated in a Q&A session where he opened up about his divorce with Melinda French, as per reports from The New York Post. The session was hosted by CNBC host Becky Quick who asked Gates about his marriage and divorce.

An attendee told the post that the billionaire appeared emotional while speaking on the topic and was possibly on the verge of breaking into tears. Another source confirmed that Bill Gates admitted to messing up his marriage with Melinda French. However, another source stated that he did not use the word 'affair' while answering. While some attendees were touched by Gates' confession some did not appreciate his attitude throughout the event as he appeared grumpy and irritable.

More on Bill Gates and Melinda French's divorce

After the divorce announcement, many were quick to believe that the Microsoft co-founder had an affair as several rumours and reports of his behaviour with female employees at the Microsoft office have been revealed in public in the past. However, reports from The New York Post revealed that the couple had a strained relationship and have been living separately over the years.

After Bill Gates' divorce from Melinda French, many wondered about the 'Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation' established in the year 2000. The foundation has revealed that French will leave the foundation in over two years if she is unable to work with her ex-husband. Since its establishment, the duo has contributed over $55 billion to the foundation. The couple will have the co-ownership of the foundation for the next two years.

IMAGE- BILL GATES' INSTAGRAM