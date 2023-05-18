Bisleri Strengthens Its Hydration Narrative By Signing A Three-year Deal With Procam International

Bisleri, India's leading packaged drinking water, partners with Procam International, as its Official Hydration Partner. As part of the #CarryYourGame campaign, Bisleri will be associated with all global distance running events organized by Procam International for the next 3 years. The alliance will see Bisleri at the forefront of driving the hydration narrative that enables peak human performance.

Procam International, pioneers of the running revolution in India; conduct races across four metro cities - Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata. Bisleri will release limited edition bottles featuring previous marathon winners and athletes. Besides, the association will see Hydration Stations throughout the racecourse to provide runners with optimum hydration alongside Mist Zones to cool down, and prominent race-track visibility which will be further amplified on digital.

Commenting on the association, Tushar Malhotra, Head of Marketing, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. said, "Our association with Procam International is an extension of our new campaign - #CarryYourGame, where our focus is to establish a stronger connect with Bisleri, hydration and sports. Through the partnership, we aim to encourage our consumer base to have a fit and healthy lifestyle while they carry their game in all aspects of life." Also, commenting on the association, Vivek Singh, JT. MD, Procam International said, "We are excited to partner with Bisleri as our Official Hydration partner for the next three years. The association is a perfect fit, as being optimally hydrated is critical for any athlete or amateur to perform. We look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship and building a strong affinity within our distance running community." Besides running, the #CarryYourGame campaign sees Bisleri's partnership with popular franchises across Mumbai Indians, Gujrat Titans, Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals for the ongoing cricketing season. Bisleri's association with sporting events perfectly embodies hydration and performance, highlighting the importance of water in peak human performance. It encourages consumers who are into everyday fitness to Carry their Game with a 500ml Bisleri bottle and stay fit and healthy.