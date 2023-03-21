Bisleri's New Start With Jayanti Chauhan At Helm: All You Need To Know

Bisleri International Chairman Ramesh Chauhan's daughter, Jayanti Chauhan is now set to steer the company as Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) is no more pursuing the Rs 7,000 crore deal to acquire the bottled water company. According to reports, Chauhan's company is now not in talks with the TCPL regarding the sale deal, that escalated last year in November.

Ramesh Chauhan's daughter will now manage the company along with the management team headed by Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Angelo George. As per reports, Jayanti Chauhan, who is currently serving as the Vice Chairperson of the bottled water company, has been involved in the business for the last several years. She has also worked to strengthen the company's strategic relations and in expanding the Vedika brand, undertaken by Bisleri.

Tata-Bisleri deal called off: How did it start?

Bisleri International entered negotations with Tata Consumer Products last year in November to sell its majority stake at a value of around Rs 7,000 crore. Sources claimed that the deal was expected to be completed in 8-9 months. However, Tata Consumer has called off the deal citing "indecisiveness."

The company officials claimed that there were no disagreements on valuation and terms and conditions. However, the deal was called off after both the business giants arrived at a condition of being unable to decide and conclude the deal. The bottled water company was also assured by the Tata Consumers that the legacy of the brand would continue under Tata. Meanwhile Angelo George, the company CEO has told the press about his preparedness for the new journey of the country with Chauhan junior.

Who is Angelo George?

Angelo George, who is heading Bisleri Internation as its CEO, joined the company in 2019. He has over 30 years of experience with making strategic plans and transformational initiatives in the FMCG, Pharmaceutical and Consumer Durables companies. Before joining the bottled water company in 2019, he worked with Emami as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). According to the latest development, he will now work hand-in-hand with Ramesh Chauhan's daughter Jayanti Chauhan, to expand the company's portfolio and increase revenue figures.

