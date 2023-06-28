Bitcoin Remains Stable, Trades Around $30,000 For Fifth Consecutive Day

Bitcoin continued its steady performance, trading well above the $30,000 level. According to experts, the market sentiment remained positive due to the anticipation of a potential Bitcoin ETF and encouraging economic indicators from the US.

"The presence of bearish activity near the $31,000 zone was notable. Currently, BTC is encountering resistance at the $30,680 and $30,950 levels, while finding support at the $30,000 mark. In terms of performance, Bitcoin has recorded a 13 per cent increase in value month-to-date and an impressive 85 per cent surge year-to-date," Edul Patel, CEO, Mudrex told Republic.

"Crypto markets continue to trade sideways as neither bulls nor bears can find momentum. Most altcoins except notably Bitcoin Cash, BCH, continued to trade lower as Bitcoin dominance, currently at 51.8 per cent, continues to rise. Furthermore, the most traded crypto pair ETH/BTC saw a drop to its 11-month low," Shubham Hudda, Senior Manager, CoinSwitch told Republic.

Prices listed were last checked at 10:00 am today according to Investing.com

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin has advanced 5.98 per cent in the last seven days with a market cap of $590.95 billion. It stood at $30,448 with just a 0.36 per cent gain in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH)

ETH stood at $1,866.77, a 0.20 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours with weekly gains of only 2 per cent. It continues to trade with a market cap of $224.19 billion almost similar to yesterday.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin surged 1.86 per cent to $0.065033 in the last seven days. It has seen a loss of just 0.2 per cent in the last 24 hours with a market cap of $9.09 billion.

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin's price came down to $87.22. It has witnessed a good gain of 6.49 per cent in the last seven days with the market cap coming down to $6.39 billion.

Solana (SOL)

Solana gained only 1.58 per cent in the last 24 hours with a market cap of $6.51 billion.

Ripple (XRP)

Ripple's value has gained a minimal 0.11 per cent in the last 24 hours and stood at 0.48220 with a market cap of $25.20 billion.

The global crypto market capitalization is up 0.5 per cent in the last 24 hours and continues to stay above $1.2 trillion.