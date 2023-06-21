Bitcoin Shows Improvement; Up By 8.05% Crosses $28,000

Bitcoin has shown a good 8 per cent improvement in the last 24 hours. According to expert, the crypto markets have witnessed two consecutive days of positive price action. The global crypto market capitalization is at $1.17 trillion, up 5.2 per cent from yesterday. The crypto fear and greed index have jumped 10 points to enter into the greed zone with a total score of 59/100.

"BTC, up 6.9 per cent from yesterday, pushed its $28,000 resistance level and is currently trading above it; new resistance level at $30,000. BTC’s price movement comes against the backdrop of its dominance crossing 50 per cent for the first time in the last 2 years. BlackRock’s BTC ETF development further underlines BTC’s bull case. It could also be that BTC has not been implicated in regulatory complexities which are currently being faced by altcoins," Parth Chaturvedi, Investments Lead, CoinSwitch Ventures told Republic.

Prices listed were last checked at 11:00 am today according to Investing.com

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin gained almost 8 per cent to $28,753.70 in the last 24 hours. It has advanced 10.53 per cent in the last seven days with a market cap increasing to $557.45 billion.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum gained 5.4 per cent to $1,813.95 in the last 24 hours. Prices of Ethereum have advanced 3.92 per cent in the last seven days and the market cap is $217.98 billion.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin surged 3.42 per cent to $0.06388. It has seen a gain of just 2.93 per cent in the last seven days with a market cap of $8.92 billion.

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin's prices gained almost an 8 per cent increase to $81.95. It has witnessed a similar gain in the last seven days with a market cap increasing to $6.17 billion.

Solana (SOL)

Solana's price has gained 6.17 per cent at $16.76 with a market cap of $6.74 billion.

Ripple (XRP)

Ripple gained 1.76 per cent in the last 24 hours and stood at $0.49032 with a market cap of $25.981 billion.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $2.69 billion, 6.02 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $42.12 billion, which is 94.32 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume according to CoinMarketCap.