Bitcoin Stable Around $30,000, Fed's Focus On Fighting Inflation To Affect Cryptos: Expert

Despite the slight selling pressure in the last 24 hours, the global crypto market capitalisation continues to remain above $1.2 trillion, say experts. The crypto fear and greed index continues to remain in the greed zone with a score of 55/100, down 1 point from yesterday.

"Bitcoin briefly remains in the support level of $30,000 before rebounding; institutional participation continues to remain solid. Excluding stablecoins, the top 10 cryptos by market capitalisation are trading in the red, except for Solana," Parth Chaturvedi, Investments Lead, CoinSwitch told Republic.

"The cryptocurrency market saw a decline as it continued to react to the FOMC minutes from the June meeting, which revealed central bankers' uncertainty about the future of the economy," Alankar Saxena, CTO, Mudrex told Republic.

"The Fed's focus on fighting inflation is likely to continue to weigh on cryptos in the near term. In the meantime, Bitcoin mining revenue has hit a record high in Q2, thanks to the popularity of BRC-20 tokens and Ordinals," CoinDCX Research Team told Republic.

Prices listed were last checked at 10:00 am today according to Investing.com

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin, after reaching a fresh one-year high the previous day, experienced a drop to the $30,000 level. The immediate support level stands at $30,000, while resistance is expected near the $30,280 level.

Ethereum (ETH)

Similarly, Ethereum saw a decrease of over 2 per cent and is currently trading at the $1,853.34 level with a market cap of $222.75 billion.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin lost almost 2.8 per cent to $0.065241 in the last 24 hours. It has seen a loss of 0.4 per cent in the last 24 hours with a market cap decreasing to $9.13 billion.

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin lost 7.52 per cent in the last 24 hours after being the biggest gainer earlier this week. However, the seven days price change reduced drastically to 0.37 per cent with a market cap of $7.07 billion.

Solana (SOL)

Solana gained almost 5.38 per cent in the last seven days with a market cap of $7.95 billion.

Ripple (XRP)

Ripple's value has lost 2.47 per cent in the last 24 hours and stood at $0.46890 with a market cap of $24.46 billion.