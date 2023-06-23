Bitcoin Stays Around $30,000, Experts Predict Prices To Remain Firm At The Current Level

Bitcoin was consolidating around $30,000 after 17.53 per cent increase in the last seven days. Crypto markets have slipped after a three-day rally. The global crypto market capitalisation has declined 1.2 per cent in the last 24 hours but continues to remain above $1.2 trillion. The crypto fear and greed index has registered no movement and continues to remain at a score of 65/100.

"BTC, down 1.3 per cent, continues to trade around $30,000. BTC’s price is beginning to stall after the BTC ETF excitement within the market. Though we can expect the BTC price to hold firmly around the current levels with support at $29,700. Institutional entry into the crypto market has shifted the narrative and investor sentiment away from regulatory developments since last week. Furthering this case, French regulators have granted registration to CACEIS, the asset servicing division of banking giants Crédit Agricole and Santander, allowing them to provide crypto custody services. Developments like these are a propellant for the crypto industry at large," Parth Chaturvedi, Investment Lead, CoinSwitch Ventures told Republic.

Here are the prices of cryptocurrencies last checked at 11:00 am

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin price was trading marginally lower around $30,000. It has advanced 17.53 per cent in the last seven days with a market cap of $583.545 billion.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum gained 12.74 per cent to $1,882.03 in the last seven days. Prices of Ethereum have, though, dropped by 1.83 per cent in the last 24 hours and the market cap is $226.36 billion.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin surged 7.24 per cent to $0.06622 in the last seven days. It has seen a loss of just 2.02 per cent in the last 24 hours with a market cap of $9.272 billion.

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin's price dropped to $86.26. It has witnessed a good gain of 15.45 per cent in the last seven days with the market cap increasing to $6.34 billion.

Solana (SOL)

Solana gained almost 14 per cent in the last seven days with a market cap of $6.71 billion.

Ripple (XRP)

Ripple gained 3.57 per cent in the last seven days and stood at $0.5001 with a market cap of $25.91 billion.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $2.72 billion, 6.81 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $37.68 billion, which is 94.48 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume, according to CoinMarketCap.

