Blinkit Partners With Apple Reseller Unicorn To Deliver IPhone 15

Quick commerce company Blinkit has announced a partnership with Apple Premium Reseller Unicorn to offer rapid delivery of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus to customers, ensuring that orders are delivered within just 10 minutes.

Where will the service be available?

This service will be accessible in major metropolitan areas, including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru.

"We are thrilled to partner with Unicorn APR this year as well to deliver the iPhone 15 within minutes. We are certain this will lead to pure joy for our customers, who appreciate the convenience of getting highly anticipated products delivered to their doorstep almost instantly," Blinkit Co-Founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa said in the statement.

The statement confirmed that Apple's latest iPhone models, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, are now available on the Blinkit platform in the specified cities.

Apple launched the new iPhone models with a pricing range starting from Rs 79,900 to Rs 1,99,900 each.

This partnership builds upon Blinkit's collaboration with Unicorn APR for the Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro last year.

(With PTI inputs)