BMW India Launches M2 Sports Car At Rs 98 Lakh

Luxury automaker BMW on Thursday said it has launched M2 sports car in the country priced at Rs 98 lakh (ex-showroom).

The compact two-door, four-seater high-performance sports car will be available in the country as a completely built-up (CBU) model from Thursday onwards, the automaker said in a statement.

"The all-new BMW M2 embodies an unadulterated racing passion that owners can enjoy day in, day out. It builds on the brand's tradition of ultra-sporty models with compact dimensions," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah noted.

The model comes with a turbo six-cylinder in-line petrol engine which churns out 453 hp and can achieve 0-100 kmph acceleration in 4.1 seconds, when paired with automatic transmission and 4.3 seconds, when paired with the manual transmission.