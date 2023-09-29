BMW IX1 Sold Out In India For 2023 On Launch Day

The first fully electric BMW iX1 launched in India has been sold out for 2023 within a few hours, said the company on Friday. Bookings for the first fully electric BMW iX1 were opened exclusively online and received an overwhelming demand according to the company.

Pricing and features

Image Credit: BMW

The iX1 is the first pure-electric version of the X1 and the fifth EV in BMW India's product line-up after the i7, iX, i4 and Mini SE. It is available in a single xDrive30 M Sport trim priced at Rs 66.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Vikram Pawah, President, of BMW Group India said, "It is thrilling to receive such an extraordinary response for the first fully electric BMW iX1. Being sold out completely on launch day itself is a great debut for the iX1 in India. True to its nature, it has charged ahead and exceeded. And this is just the beginning. We are confident that this exclusive electric SAV is poised to be a front-runner in the luxury electric car segment. With cutting-edge electric choices from BMW Group India, our progressive consumers will further drive the advent of sustainable mobility."

Image Credit: BMW

The iX1 uses a dual-motor setup with a combined output of 313 BHP and 494 Nm. BMW claims a 0-100 km/h time of 5.6 seconds and a top speed of 180 km/h. It is equipped with Adaptive M Suspension and an all-wheel drive system featuring electronically controlled 'Automatic Differential Brakes/Locks' (ADB-X).

The iX1 is powered by a 66.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that is said to offer a range of 417-440 km (WLTP cycle) on a single charge. The battery can be charged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 29 minutes using a 130 kW DC charger and in 6.3 hours using an 11 kW AC charger. The car comes with a complimentary 11 kW BMW Wallbox charger.