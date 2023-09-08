BMW Launches Limited Edition BMW 220i M Performance In India

BMW 220i M Performance Edition launch: BMW Group India has launched the BMW 220i M Performance Edition, a limited edition model exclusively available through the BMW Online Shop. This fully loaded sports coupe showcases BMW's legendary sportiness with M Performance parts, combining advanced driving dynamics and luxurious features. The BMW 220i M Performance Edition is available in Black Sapphire metallic paintwork with Sensatec Oyster I Black upholstery. It is priced at an ex-showroom price of Rs 46 lakh. The car is equipped with a BMW TwinPower Turbo two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, offering exceptional performance and acceleration.

Design and features

BMW 220i M Performance Edition | Image Credit: BMW

The BMW 220i M Performance Edition features an elongated silhouette, frameless doors, and a Cerium Grey M Performance Front Grill for a sporty appearance. Interior design elements include an M Performance Alcantara Gear Selector Lever, BMW Sport Seats with an electrical memory function and ambient lighting with six dimmable designs. The car is equipped with a large panoramic glass sunroof, a modern cockpit concept with BMW Live Cockpit Professional, and BMW Gesture Control.

Engine and driving experience

The car has a two-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine producing 176 hp and 280 Nm of torque. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.1 seconds and features a seven-speed steptronic sport automatic transmission with paddle shifters. The Driving Experience Control switch offers different driving modes: ECO PRO, Comfort, and Sport.

The BMW 220i M Performance Edition is equipped with a BMW Head-Up Display, BMW Virtual Assistant, BMW Gesture Control, Parking Assistant with Rear View Camera, Reversing Assistant, and Wireless Smartphone Integration (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto). Safety features include six airbags, attentiveness assistance, an anti-lock braking system (ABS) with brake assist, dynamic stability control (DSC), ISOFIX child seat mounting, and more.

(With PTI Inputs)