BMW's Iconic Mini Cooper Goes Electric With The Launch Of Mini Cooper SE | PHOTOS

Mini's SE design balances tradition and innovation, with sleek angles, and great dynamics. Here is a quick look into BMW Mini’s electric experience:

The new Mini Cooper, part of the fifth generation of the model, will combine traditional Mini DNA with modern, environmentally friendly EV technology, enabling locally emission-free driving.

The new Mini Cooper offers two powertrain options Cooper E and Cooper SE. Cooper E comes with a 54.2-kWh battery, delivering a maximum WLTP range of 402 km (250 miles) per charge.

The Cooper SE comes with a larger 54.2-kWh battery, delivering a maximum WLTP range of 402 km (250 miles) per charge. DC fast-charging at up to 95 kW is supported.

Inside, a circular OLED display serves as a digital hub, and drivers can interact with a personalised virtual assistant or a friendly animated character.

Mini's next-gen Cooper includes advanced tech like automated parking, smartphone-controlled access, and adaptable driving modes for a tailored electric driving experience.

