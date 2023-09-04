BMW's Iconic Mini Cooper Goes Electric With The Launch Of Mini Cooper SE | PHOTOS

Quick links:
The new Mini Cooper, part of the fifth generation of the model, will combine traditional Mini DNA with modern, environmentally friendly EV technology, enabling locally emission-free driving.
The new Mini Cooper offers two powertrain options Cooper E and Cooper SE. Cooper E comes with a 54.2-kWh battery, delivering a maximum WLTP range of 402 km (250 miles) per charge.
The Cooper SE comes with a larger 54.2-kWh battery, delivering a maximum WLTP range of 402 km (250 miles) per charge. DC fast-charging at up to 95 kW is supported.
Inside, a circular OLED display serves as a digital hub, and drivers can interact with a personalised virtual assistant or a friendly animated character.