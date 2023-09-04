BMW’s Mini Cooper Launches Cooper SE With Two Powertrain Options

Mini Cooper SE: BMW's iconic Mini Cooper is set to receive a major electrified upgrade in its next generation. The automaker is aiming to produce electric Minis exclusively by 2030, and the forthcoming Mini Cooper is a significant step in that direction.

The new Mini Cooper, part of the fifth generation of the model, will combine traditional Mini DNA with modern, environmentally friendly technology, enabling locally emission-free driving. The compact 3-door city car has undergone a design transformation, maintaining the iconic Mini look while incorporating a distinctive and sporty appearance. This new design language is referred to as "charismatic simplicity" by Mini.

Key design changes include a redesigned front grille, the replacement of chrome accents with silver, a rear reshaping for enhanced dynamics, optional daytime-running lights with three adjustable signatures, and an increased track width and wheelbase to improve driving dynamics.

Mini Cooper electric comes with two powertrain options

Under the hood, the new Mini Cooper offers two powertrain options:

Cooper E: Features a 135-kW (184-hp) motor with 290 Nm (214 lb. ft) of torque, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h (0 to 62 mph) in 7.3 seconds. It is equipped with a 40.7-kWh battery providing a range of 305 km (189.5 miles) per charge. DC fast-charging at up to 75 kW allows an 80 per cent capacity charge in 30 minutes.

Cooper SE: Comes with a 160-kW (218-hp) motor producing 330 Nm (243 lb.ft) of torque and a 0 to 100 km/h (0 to 62 mph) time of 6.7 seconds. This version boasts a larger 54.2-kWh battery, delivering a maximum WLTP range of 402 km (250 miles) per charge. DC fast-charging at up to 95 kW is supported. The price of Cooper SE will fall in the range of Rs 52.50 - 55.00 lakh.

Ideal urban drive with automated features

The Mini Cooper also includes advanced features such as automated parking with 12 ultrasonic sensors and four vision cameras, a virtual key accessible through a smartphone app, and an OLED display serving as a digital instrument cluster and entertainment centre.

Mini offers various Experience Modes for tailored driving experiences, including a Go-Kart mode for steering and traction control adjustments and a Green mode for extended range.

While pricing and availability details have not been disclosed, the electrified Mini Cooper represents a significant step in BMW's plan to transition to electric vehicles by 2030.