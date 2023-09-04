BMW’s Mini Cooper Launches Cooper SE With Two Powertrain Options

Quick links:
Mini Cooper SE | Image credit: Mini
Mini Cooper SE: BMW's iconic Mini Cooper is set to receive a major electrified upgrade in its next generation. The automaker is aiming to produce electric Minis exclusively by 2030, and the forthcoming Mini Cooper is a significant step in that direction.
The new Mini Cooper, part of the fifth generation of the model, will combine traditional Mini DNA with modern, environmentally friendly technology, enabling locally emission-free driving. The compact 3-door city car has undergone a design transformation, maintaining the iconic Mini look while incorporating a distinctive and sporty appearance. This new design language is referred to as "charismatic simplicity" by Mini.
Key design changes include a redesigned front grille, the replacement of chrome accents with silver, a rear reshaping for enhanced dynamics, optional daytime-running lights with three adjustable signatures, and an increased track width and wheelbase to improve driving dynamics.
Under the hood, the new Mini Cooper offers two powertrain options:
Cooper E: Features a 135-kW (184-hp) motor with 290 Nm (214 lb. ft) of torque, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h (0 to 62 mph) in 7.3 seconds. It is equipped with a 40.7-kWh battery providing a range of 305 km (189.5 miles) per charge. DC fast-charging at up to 75 kW allows an 80 per cent capacity charge in 30 minutes.
Cooper SE: Comes with a 160-kW (218-hp) motor producing 330 Nm (243 lb.ft) of torque and a 0 to 100 km/h (0 to 62 mph) time of 6.7 seconds. This version boasts a larger 54.2-kWh battery, delivering a maximum WLTP range of 402 km (250 miles) per charge. DC fast-charging at up to 95 kW is supported. The price of Cooper SE will fall in the range of Rs 52.50 - 55.00 lakh.
The Mini Cooper also includes advanced features such as automated parking with 12 ultrasonic sensors and four vision cameras, a virtual key accessible through a smartphone app, and an OLED display serving as a digital instrument cluster and entertainment centre.
Mini offers various Experience Modes for tailored driving experiences, including a Go-Kart mode for steering and traction control adjustments and a Green mode for extended range.
While pricing and availability details have not been disclosed, the electrified Mini Cooper represents a significant step in BMW's plan to transition to electric vehicles by 2030.