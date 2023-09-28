BNP Paribas Upbeat On India Bonds After JPMorgan Inclusion, Sees 10-year Rally

BNP Paribas expects India bonds to rally

After JPMorgan recently added Indian government bonds to its emerging market bond index BNP Paribas Asset Management has turned "more positive" on these securities, expecting inflows of around $20 billion in domestic bonds in the next two years, Reuters reported quoting an official from the fund on Thursday.

JPMorgan included Indian bonds in its emerging market debt index last week.

"We expect bonds to rally and should see the 10-year benchmark bond yield easing below 7 per cent by the end of this year," Jean-Charles Sambor, head of emerging markets, fixed income at BNP Paribas Asset Management told Reuters.

The benchmark 7.18 per cent 2033 bond yield was trading at 7.23 per cent on Thursday, after hitting a two-month low of 7.07 per cent last Friday in the immediate reaction to the inclusion news. The yield last traded below 7 per cent in June.

"The muted reaction currently is due to weak global risk appetite," said Sambor adding that inflows could rise if India becomes a part of other global indices.

"The very short-end will not matter for global investors, and they would be looking at the 10-year, which would be the sweet spot for now. When you look at bond inclusion, the long end should be well supported," Sambor said.

According to data from Clearing Corporation of India, the foreign holding of the benchmark 2033 bond has nearly tripled to Rs 16.1 lakh crore as of September 27, up from Rs 6.75 lakh crore before the JPMorgan index inclusion announcement.

Market participants expect inflows to pick up on more auctions of the note.

Sambor also told Reuters that even though the differential between Indian and US 10-year bond yields is shrinking, he expects inflows to persist.

"US yields are near peak and we are very close to the end of the tightening cycle. As soon as we see that, capital flows would be back to emerging markets, including India."

The 10-year US yield jumped to 4.60 per cent, and spread with its Indian counterpart stands at around 260 basis points.

Sambor said bond index inclusion is positive for the local currency as well, as the inflows could see the rupee rising to 82.00-82.25 per dollar levels over the next six months, from near record lows currently.

(With Reuters inputs)