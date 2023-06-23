Boeing To Invest $100 Million In India Amid Competition From Airbus

US aircraft manufacturing giant Boeing has said that it will invest $100 million in infrastructure development and programmes to train pilots in India. The development comes against the backdrop of Air India’s definitive orders for more than 200 jetliners from Boeing on Tuesday at the Paris Air Show, including 190 737 MAX narrowbody aircraft and 20 787 Dreamliners.

“Boeing has announced a $100 million investment on infrastructure and programs to train pilots in India, supporting India’s need for 31,000 new pilots over the next 20 years,” the White House said.

Boeing's fleet size is dominant only in wide-body in India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a state visit to the US where he met President Joe Biden. In a joint statement, both nations reaffirmed their commitment to civil aviation.

“President Biden and Prime Minister Modi again welcomed Air India’s historic agreement with Boeing to acquire more than 200 American-made aircraft. This purchase will support more than one million American jobs across 44 states and contribute to ongoing efforts to modernise the civil aviation sector in India,” the statement read.

Airbus forecasted a need for 25,000 new pilots in India over the next couple of decades. It opened its training centre in Gurugram, Haryana in 2019 to cater to demands for more pilots across India and the world. Michael Chemouny, Head of Training Services, at Airbus Commercial Aircraft, in a statement, said, “Over 500,000 new pilots will be required worldwide over the next 20 years.”

It is simpler to find Airbus operators than Boeing pilots due to its numerous training facilities. Since it is much more cost-effective to train pilots and cabin crew locally than abroad, this is another factor contributing to the demand trending in favour of Airbus. The specialised training facilities for Airbus in India can accommodate more than 800 pilots annually.

Airbus the dominant force in India

Airbus has dominated the Indian market with its single-aisle, narrow-body A320 family aircraft with narrow-body making up more than 80 per cent of India’s aviation market. However, Boeing has a 100 per cent market in the wide-body range in India.

Less than 15 per cent of India's operating narrowbody aircraft are 737s as of right now. A significantly larger 85 per cent is accounted for by the A320 family. In a report by UK-based analytics firm Circium, Boeing has acquired a third of new aircraft orders from India in the past 18 months. Its market share fell by over 50 per cent in the past decade standing at 23 per cent by the end of 2022.