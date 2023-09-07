Bond Market Participants Flag Risks As RBI Seeks Views On Euroclear Settlement

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has sought views from market participants on the settlement of bonds via the Euroclear platform, according to at least three treasury officials, who said that such a move comes with risks.

"Since index inclusion is taking a while, the RBI may be looking at an alternate way to increase foreign participation in Indian bonds," one of the officials said.

"But we have pointed out some issues that can come along, if such a decision is actually taken."

RBI has sought feedback from some private as well as foreign banks, the treasury officials said, while declining to be named as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

The RBI did not reply to an email seeking comment.

Bond yields fell on Thursday, with the benchmark 10-year yield easing to 7.1515 per cent, compared with 7.2083 per cent in its previous close.

The settlement of local currency bonds via an offshore settlement platform like Euroclear has been discussed for many years as it would make it easier for Indian bonds to be included in global indices.

However, if the government decides to move in that direction, it could increase volatility by creating a "parallel market", while also shifting settlement volumes offshore, one of the officials said.

The RBI's discussions with market participants come against the backdrop of tepid foreign investor interest in Indian bonds. Less than 2 per cent of outstanding Indian government bonds are owned by foreigners, although overseas investors stepped up purchases in August.

"Though this would be a big thing if it happens, the Indian authorities will lose control over the market and it would increase volatility, impacting activity from domestic players," another official said.

"Volumes would also shift from Clearing Corporation to Euroclear, an idea which many would not be comfortable with."

Allowing clearance via an overseas platform could let foreign investors who are not registered in India to participate, making the market more liquid, this official said.

The treasury officials, however, cautioned that this is not the first time such discussions have taken place, with one of them adding they are "not really sure whether any fruitful outcome would be possible."