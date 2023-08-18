Bond Yields To Hold Steady Amid Debt Supply Focus

The government bonds are anticipated to remain relatively stable at the outset of Friday's trading session. A slight decline in the US bond yields is likely to counterbalance the impact, as traders brace themselves for an influx of new debt supply.

The yield on the benchmark 7.26 per cent 2033 bond is projected to fluctuate within the range of 7.23 per cent to 7.27 per cent until the debt auction takes place. This follows the previous session's closure at 7.2487 per cent, the highest level recorded since April 5.

A trader from a primary dealership bank commented on the situation, stating, "There is some respite on the Treasury front as the 10-year yield has eased slightly, but that would not lead to any major fall in local yields, as the market will have to absorb fresh supply which has become a pain point in last few days."

US yields increasing on Fed rate hike speculations

The Asian trading hours witnessed a moderation in US yields, which had been steadily increasing across the past few sessions due to growing speculation that the Federal Reserve will maintain higher interest rates for an extended duration.

Image credit: Unsplash

The Federal Reserve has enacted a cumulative increase of 525 basis points since March 2022, bringing the range to 5.25 per cent-5.50 per cent. The probability of an additional rate hike in September stands at approximately 14 per cent.

Retail inflation surges

Market sentiment was also impacted by the surge in retail inflation during July, which rose to 7.44 per cent from 4.87 per cent the previous month. This July figure marked the highest level since April 2022, surpassing the upper threshold of the central bank's inflation target range of 2 percent-6 per cent for the first time in five months.

Risk of stagflation in India is minimal: RBI | Image credit: Unsplash

Nonetheless, the Reserve Bank of India, in its August bulletin released on Thursday, maintained that the risk of stagflation in India remains minimal despite the notable uptick in prices.

In an effort to secure funds, New Delhi aims to raise Rs 3,10,000 crore ($3.73 billion) through the sale of bonds later in the day. Notably, the auction will encompass a liquid 14-year bond. Recent auctions have yielded higher-than-expected yields, signalling subdued demand.

(With Reuters inputs)