Bond Yields To Remain Steady Ahead Of Debt Sale Amidst Oil Price Surge

Government bond yields: The government bond yields are likely to trade largely unchanged in the early session on Friday, as market participants await weekly supply amid rising crude oil prices.

The new 10-year benchmark 7.18 per cent 2033 bond yield is likely to trade in a 7.08 per cent-7.13 per cent range until the debt sale, after ending the previous session at 7.1048 per cent, a trader with a private bank said.

New Delhi aims to raise Rs 310 billion ($3.73 billion) through the sale of bonds later in the day. Underlying bond market sentiment has been boosted by speculation over India's inclusion in global bond indexes.

JPMorgan is likely to come out with a review on inclusion by early October while a review for the FTSE global bond index is due before September end, and that is keeping investors active, traders have said.

"It is that time of the year when there is some optimism with regards to government bonds getting included in the global indexes," the trader said. "Hence, despite other bearish factors, we saw the benchmark yield moving all the way to 7.10 per cent."

Market borrowing could decline: Ajay Seth

India's market borrowing could be less than expected for the current fiscal year if small savings are more than projected, Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth told Reuters on Thursday.

Meanwhile, oil prices continue to rise, with the benchmark Brent contract rising to its highest level in 10 months, amid persistent supply worries.

India is one of the largest importers of the commodity. Inflation eased to 6.83 per cent in August from 7.44 per cent in July but remained above the central bank's target band for the second consecutive month.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield continues to remain elevated, even as the market expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to maintain a status quo on interest rates next week.

