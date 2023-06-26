BPCL Halts Plans For A 35-day Shutdown At Bina Refinery For Maintenance

India's Bharat Petroleum Corp has deferred a planned 35-day shutdown of its 156,000 barrel per day (bpd) Bina refinery in central India by a month to July 1, a company spokesman said.

BPCL had initially planned to shut the Bina refinery in Madhya Pradesh from June 1 after completion of maintenance work at its 60,000 bpd Numaligarh refinery in the northeast.

The company, however, had to extend the shutdown of Numaligarh refinery in Assam after its hydrocracker unit caught fire during the start up, the spokesman said.