BPCL Suggests VRS Option Ahead Of Privatisation To Employees Above 45 Years Of Age

Government-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) ahead of its privatisation has brought in a voluntary retirement scheme for its employees. The scheme was opened from July 23 and is said to close by August 13.

"The Corporation has decided to offer a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS), with a view to enable employees, who are not in a position to continue in service of the Corporation due to various personal reasons, to request for grant of voluntary retirement from the services of the Corporation," BPCL said in an internal notice to its employees.

The scheme intends to offer a retirement option for those employees who do not wish to work under private ownership. Employees reportedly stated the scheme is brought to facilitate some of the employees who feel their position or place of posting may change after the company is privatised.

In a bid to privatise BPCL, the government is selling 52.98 percent stake in the company which has about 20,000 employees.

Reports suggest, five to 10 percent of the workforce may opt for the VRS. All employees who have completed 45 years of age will be eligible for the scheme, according to the VRS notice accessed by PTI. It, however, excludes active sportspersons (employees recruited as sportsperson who are yet to be deployed in the mainstream) and board-level executives.

"Employees opting for VRS would be eligible to receive a compensation payment equivalent to two months' salary for each completed year of service or the monthly salary at the time of voluntary retirement multiplied by the balance months of service left before normal date of retirement on superannuation, whichever is less," the notice said.

The employees opting for VRS will also be eligible for medical benefits under the Post Retirement Medical Benefit Scheme, besides encashment of leaves including casual, earned and privilege leaves.

