Brigade Enterprises Acquires 6.54-acre Land Parcel In Chennai

Brigade Enterprises Chennai Land Acquisition: Real estate company Brigade Enterprises Limited, on Tuesday, said that it has acquired a 6.54-acre land parcel at Rajiv Gandhi Salai (Old Mahabalipuram Road), Sholinganallur, Chennai, from pharmaceutical company Pfizer Healthcare India for approximately Rs 139 crore. Brigade Enterprises will develop a residential project on this land parcel with an overall development of over one million sq ft, the company said in a statement.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company entered into a sale deed on August 21 for acquiring the land parcel, it added. In a regulatory filing, Brigade Enterprises said, “We would like to inform that 6.54 acres of land parcel located at Rajiv Gandhi Salai (Old Mahabalipuram Road), Sholinganallur, Chennai was acquired from Pfizer Healthcare India Private Limited for an overall consideration of Rs 138.33 crore.”

Financial performance

At the beginning of the month, the real estate firm reported a profit of Rs 38.5 crore against 87.7 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, a drop of over 56 per cent year-on-year (YoY). Revenue fell nearly 28 per cent to Rs 654 crore against Rs 902.5 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. New bookings in the real estate segment in the June quarter of FY24 came in at 1.46 million sq ft, valued at Rs 996 crore. The company's real estate debt also reduced by Rs 45 Crores, of which residential debt is fully repaid as of June 2023. The average cost of debt at the Group level is at 8.7 per cent, the company added.

On the Q1FY24 financial performance of the company, Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director, Brigade Enterprises said, “During the quarter under review, we maintained steady growth across all segments: residential, office, retail, and hospitality. Our pipeline across business verticals remains strong, and we are optimistic about sustained future growth. Our flagship sales event, Brigade Showcase, concluded recently and witnessed excellent turnout with good inquiries. We expect to launch 9.70 million sq ft in the next four quarters out of which 7.87 million sq ft is in the residential segment."

Brigade Enterprises projects extend across several major cities in South India including Apartments and Villas in Bangalore, Chennai, Chikmagalur, Hyderabad, Kochi, Mangalore and Mysore. The company has branch offices in several cities in South India and a representative office in Dubai.

Stocks of Brigade Enterprises were trading at Rs 595.70 apiece, up 0.50 per cent, at 3:10 pm.