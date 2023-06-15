Brightcom Group Shares Rally 47% In Eight Sessions In A Row, Here Is Why

Brightcom Group shares rose for eighth straight session on Thursday, surging a whopping 47 per cent in the last eight days. The stock rose by its daily maximum limit of 5 per cent to Rs 28.86, a day after it got fined Rs 40 lakh by SEBI on the completion of an adjudication process.

The market regulator in its adjudication order on Wednesday levied a Rs 5 lakh fine on the company and penalised its five associated entities for Rs 35 lakh. It levied a fine of Rs 12 lakh on Geetha Kancharla, Rs 6 lakh each on Vijay Kumar Kancharla HUF, Vijay Kumar Kancharla, Karta of HUF and M Suresh Kumar Reddy (Chairperson and MD), and Rs 5 lakh each on S V Rajyalaxmi Reddy and Brightcom Group Ltd.

"The adjudication order, covering the period from April 1, 2020, to August 13, 2021, addresses specific aspects such as disclosure, code of conduct, execution of trades during the trading window closure period, and contra trade. A penalty of Rs.5 lakhs has been levied on the company and a total of Rs.35 lakhs on five associated entities following the completion of the adjudication process," said the order from SEBI.

An examination was conducted by the regulator in the matter of BGL to determine whether certain entities violated insider trading regulations while trading in the company's shares between April 2020 and August 2021.

The regulator In its examination found that Vijay Kumar Kancharla HUF, M Suresh Kumar Reddy, S V Rajyalaxmi Reddy, and Geetha Kancharla traded in the shares of BGL from April 2020 to August 2021.

They were required to file the necessary disclosures since they had breached regulatory threshold of Rs 10 lakh on several instances as per the Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) norms.