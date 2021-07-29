Britannia 50-50 Potazos: FMCG Titan Comes Up With Potato Flavoured Biscuits; Check Price

If you are bored with regular biscuits, then your wait is over. After 50-50 maska chaska, 50-50 sweet and salty, Britannia has come up with ‘50-50 Potazos’. As the name suggests, the new biscuits is thin and crispy with "masaledar" flavours of the potato chips. The product is a fusion of potato and biscuit.

"Deciding on #potato chips or #biscuits for snacks? We say have 50-50 of both! Presenting the new 50-50 Potazos Cracker. Covered with a masaledar flavor and baked for that perfect crisp & delicious bite. Coming soon to a store near you," Britannia said in a tweet.

Britannia potato biscuits have been launched under the umbrella brand of 50-50. Currently, 50-50 Potazos is available in the North East and Assam markets. The rest of the country will witness the lip-smacking new flavour in the coming months.

Vinay Subramanyam, VP Marketing of Britannia Industries, called the new product terrific and believed that it will cater to both biscuit and the salted snacks market.

About Britannia 50-50 brand:

If you are unaware, Britannia 50-50 is a product that gives consumers two experiences in one product. For example, Britannia 50-50 Sweet & Salty biscuit is a deliciously "sweet and scrumptiously salty" biscuit. Britannia 50-50 Maska Chaska is a biscuit that provides a flavour of "butter and peppered with the choicest of herbs."

It should be noted that Britannia is not the first company to try this combination. Pran's Potata Spicy Biscuit went hit during the lockdown when most people worked from home. Identifying the potential, both Britannia and ITC ventured into new waters. ITC's potato biscuit is called 'Sunfeast All Rounder' which is currently available in West Bengal, North-East and Southern states.

Britannia potato biscuits, Sunfeast All Rounder Price:

Britannia’s 50-50 Potazos is priced at Rs 25 in West Bengal and Assam. For other demographics, the product will be priced at Rs 30. The ITC's biscuit is available for Rs 10 and Rs 20. While Pran's potato biscuit is priced at Rs 25.