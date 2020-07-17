Britannia Q1 Results: Profit Shoots By 117% Despite COVID-19 Lockdown

Britannia Industries Ltd. on July 17 reported a 117 per cent increase in net profit for the Quarter at Rs. 546 crores. India's leading food company on Friday said that its consolidated revenue growth for the quarter stood at 26 percent at Rs. 3,384 crores. Britannia recorded more than double profit in the quarter despite the supply chain being deeply impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The FMCG major said that as soon as the lockdowns eased the company focused on bringing back the supply chains and distributions before to the pre-COVID-19 levels, which helped them deliver profitable growth.

Read: Delhi Airport Handled More Than 20 Mln Pieces Of Medical Supplies In Q1 Of 2020-21

'We thank, employees, vendors, customers'

"The quarter posted an uphill task for the economy in wake of COVID-19 and caused significant disruptions due to lockdown imposed to curtail its spread. Factories, depots, transport & vendors across the supply chain were impacted. Our top priority was to ensure the safety of our employees & the eco-system we work with for which we laid out clear & stringent standard operating procedures and implemented them meticulously. We thank the sincere efforts put in by the employees, business partners, vendors, customers, and the healthcare workers to sail through these times," said Varun Berry, Britannia's Managing Director in a statement released on Friday.

Read: Odisha: GST Collection In June At 2,693.75 Crore, Q1 Mop Up Dips 35pc Due To Lockdown

During the period the company also managed to launch several products such as 'Winkin Cow Lassi' and a 'Rs. 5 Layer Cake'. Britannia said that it was quick to resort to cost efficiencies through the extraction of supply chain efficiencies reduction in wastages and fixed costs leverage. The company also rationalised media spending considering the limitation of inventories due to higher market demand. "These measures helped us improve the shape of our business and record a massive 670 bps increase in operating profit during the quarter," Britannia said. The company also delivered profits across all adjacent businesses.

Read: Australian Economy Could Shrink By 0.3% In Q1 Due To Pandemic: Economists

Read: US Economy Shrank At 5% Annual Rate In Q1

