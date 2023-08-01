Brookfield Signs MoU With Reliance For Making Renewable Energy Equipment In Australia

Brookfield Asset Management has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Reliance Industries to explore opportunities to manufacture renewable energy and decarbonisation equipment in Australia.

The MoU aims to both accelerate and de-risk Australia’s energy transition by enabling it to locally produce clean energy equipment such as PV modules, long duration battery storage and components for wind energy.

Reliance Industries renewable energy push

"Brookfield will work with Reliance to explore avenues of direct capital investment and development of skills, knowledge and expertise in the renewable energy sector of Australia to facilitate the nation’s transition to a net zero future," Reliance Industries said in a press release.

Both the companies will evaluate the establishment of advanced operations in Australia to make/or assemble equipment used in the construction of renewable energy projects supplying equipment to all players in the market including Origin Energy Markets. Reliance has strong expertise in solar panel technology and long duration battery storage technology. It is currently in the process of setting up one of the world’s largest integrated renewable energy manufacturing facilities in India

“At Reliance, we are firmly committed to the mission of creating a global clean energy ecosystem that is both beneficial to humanity and compatible with nature. Towards this end, Reliance is pursuing opportunities of investment in India and globally with great enthusiasm and passion. We are confident that Reliance and Brookfield will explore avenues in green energy in Australia, accelerating the nation’s transition to a Net Zero future and providing a fillip to the global green energy movement," said Anant Ambani, director, Reliance New Energy Limited.

“The MoU with Reliance is one of the key initiatives being undertaken by Brookfield to bring global manufacturing technology and expertise to Australia. In March this year, it signed a binding agreement with EIG to acquire Origin Energy. The proposed acquisition is currently going through the relevant approvals processes. As part of its proposed acquisition of the Origin Energy Markets division, Brookfield along with its institutional partners and global institutional investors GIC and Temasek have set out a plan to invest between A$20 billion and A$30 billion over the next ten years to accelerate its energy transition,” Mukesh Ambani-led company added.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $825 billion of assets under management across renewable, infrastructure, real estate, private equity, credit and other.

Reliance Industries shares fell 0.95 per cent to Rs 2,523 after announcement of deal with Brookfield.