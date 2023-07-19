BSE And NSE Relax Surveillance Measures For Micro Small-cap Companies

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE have announced the relaxation of enhanced surveillance measures (ESM) for micro small-cap companies with a market capitalisation of less than Rs 500 crore.

The exchanges have revised the framework after a month of implementing rules aimed at curbing volatility in the shares of such companies. The new measures will be effective from July 24, according to circulars issued by the exchanges.

Under the revised framework, stocks under ESM Stage-II will now be permitted to trade on all trading days, whereas previously they were allowed to trade only once a week through periodic call auctions. The price band for trading will be +/- 2 per cent on all trading days.

Norms remain unchanged

However, the norms of 100 per cent margin and trade-for-trade settlement remain unchanged. The rules for stocks under ESM Stage-I also remain unchanged.

The circulars mentioned that the current surveillance actions under the ESM framework were reviewed in joint discussions between the exchanges and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The revision of the framework comes in the wake of BSE-listed Mercury EV-Tech Ltd challenging the rules before the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT).

Stock exchange surveillance

In June, BSE and NSE introduced an enhanced surveillance mechanism for companies with a market capitalisation below Rs 500 crore, consisting of two stages. In Stage I, trading is settled through a trade-for-trade mechanism with a price band of 5 per cent (or 2 per cent for scrips already in the 2 per cent band). In Stage II, trading is settled through a trade-for-trade mechanism with a price band of 2 per cent, and trading is permitted once a week through periodic call auctions.

Public sector enterprises, public sector banks, and securities on which derivative products are available are excluded from the shortlisting process under the ESM framework.

(With PTI Inputs)