BSE Revises Price Bands For Jio Financial Services And Others

Price bands revised: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has recently adjusted the price bands for ten different stocks, aiming to regulate excessive volatility in these scrips. These changes are set to be effective from Monday, September 4, as indicated in an official notification released by the BSE.

The concept of circuit filters, which dictate the maximum allowable fluctuation in a stock's price during a single trading day, is an essential mechanism employed by stock exchanges to maintain stability in the market.

One prominent adjustment involves the circuit limit of Jio Financial Services, the non-banking financial services unit of the Reliance Group led by Mukesh Ambani. The limit has been significantly revised from the previous 5 per cent to a new threshold of 20 per cent. This alteration signifies a substantial change in the scope of price fluctuations permitted for this particular stock.

Furthermore, Jio Financial Services shares are slated to exit the trade-to-trade segment in the upcoming week. An additional noteworthy development is the removal of JFSL shares from all the BSE Indices, including the benchmark Sensex, which took effect on September 1.

Other price band revisions

Among the other stocks affected by these adjustments, several have had their price bands increased to 10 per cent. These stocks include Shri Venkatesh Refineries, RailTel Corporation of India, India Pesticides, S R G Securities Finance, Super Fine Knitters, and Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India).

Meanwhile, the price bands for Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products, Vertex Securities, and RattanIndia Power have been revised to 5 per cent.

Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE set price bands for all securities, which serve as predefined boundaries for stock trading. These circuit limits play a vital role in mitigating extreme price fluctuations in stocks, safeguarding the interests of investors, and preserving the overall integrity of the financial markets.

The adjustments made by BSE reflect the exchange's commitment to maintaining orderly and well-regulated markets, ensuring that stock prices do not experience excessive swings in a single trading session. These measures contribute to a stable and secure environment for market participants and investors alike.