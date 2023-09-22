BSE To Discontinue Stop-loss Market Orders To Prevent Freak Trades

The BSE has decided to discontinue Stop Loss Market (SL-M) orders from October 9 to prevent erroneous order placement arising out of manual or algo trades.

SL-M orders are a type of trading order that automatically executes the purchase or sale of a security at the prevailing market price once a pre-set trigger price is reached.

In an official notice, BSE stated, "As a precautionary measure to prevent accidental order placements, the exchange will no longer allow stop-loss orders with market conditions in the equity segment, equity derivatives segment, currency derivatives segment, and commodity derivatives segment, effective October 9."

Market experts have widely welcomed this decision, emphasising its potential benefits for small and retail traders. Such "freak trades" resulting from SL-M orders have been known to disrupt the market and introduce unnecessary volatility.

Narendra Solanki, Head of Fundamental Research and Investment Services at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers praised the move, highlighting its positive impact on market participants. He noted that SL-M orders can lead to extreme price executions during periods of low trading volume or when market prices experience sharp fluctuations.

"We believe that this is a positive and progressive step that will benefit all market participants by improving the trading process and market quality as SL-M can also lead to extreme price executions during low volumes or when the market price fluctuates sharply," Tejas Khoday, Co-founder and CEO of FYERS, said.

SL-L orders function differently by executing the trade only when the market reaches a specified price within a predetermined range. This approach helps traders avoid executing orders at prices characterised by low trading volume or rapid market movements.

(With PTI Inputs)