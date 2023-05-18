BSNL Announces Cinemaplus OTT Service: Plans, Included Service And More

The government-owned telecom undertaking, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), has announced its new over-the-top (OTT) service called Cinemaplus for its customers. Additionally, trying to keep up with private players like Jio Cinema, the state-owned telecom service provider has announced several new OTT packs that users can purchase and enjoy their favourite TV shows and movies.In partnership with other platforms, including Lionsgate, ShemarooMe, and Hungama, BSNL will stream TV series and films.This, however, is not BSNL's first foray into the OTT space, as it has just rebranded its prior platform, YuppTv, which was available at Rs 249 per month. The upgraded Cinemaplus offers a wide range of plans for users to choose from as per their needs.

The state-owned telecom service provider is offering three plans to users based on different combinations of OTT services. The base plan starts at Rs 49 and goes all the way to Rs 249.

Here is detailed information on what all the plans offer:

The base plan, which was earlier priced at Rs 99, is now priced at Rs 49 and offers ShemarooMe, Hungama, Lionsgate, and EpicOn.

The Cinemaplus full pack, which costs Rs 199, includes Zee4 Premium, SonyLiv Premium, YuppTV, and Hotstar.

The premium pack costs Rs 249 and offers Zee5 Premium, SonyLiv Premium, YuppTV, ShemarooMe, Hungama, Lionsgate, and Hotstar.

How to access content?

Users who have a working BSNL Fibre connection can sign up for one of the plans, which will be associated with the registered phone number that can be used to access the platform's content.