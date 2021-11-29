BSNL To End Lifetime Prepaid Plan From December 1; Migrates Current Users To New Plan

In the latest development for its users, the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced that its lifetime prepaid plan will no longer be valid from December 1, 2021. Although the company has given no specific explanation for the decision, it has been learned that current users of the said plan will be compensated with a premium per minute plan of Rs. 107. This unforeseen step by the state-owned company comes two months after it released a list of prepaid plans that were to be revised.

More about Rs107 per minute plan

To make up for the lost privileges being offered by the lifetime prepaid plan, users will now be switched to Rs107 per minute plan that will offer a 90-day validity. Additionally, the subscribers will be offered a data pack of 10 GB with a 30 day-validity and a 100-minutes allowance of outgoing calls that are expected to last for 24 days. Besides, BSNL subscribers will also be able to avail of other plans like a 3GB data plan for 84 days along with a free download of BSNL tunes for two full months, although, these perks are not for the subscribers switching from the lifetime plan.

This comes after major Indian telecom companies like Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio, and Bharti Airtel are raising their tariffs, meaning the users will get lower services and benefits although the price of plans remains stable. Earlier, BSNL had announced that it will offer services with revised prices starting September 2.

Reliance Jio Hikes Prepaid Tariffs

Reliance Jio on Sunday, made a major move when it announced to raising tariffs by 20% will come into effect starting December 1. Jio's statement followed the announcements of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone India, which have already increased tariffs. Tap here to know more.

Airtel increases tariffs by 25%

Airtel had also confirmed last week to increase tariffs by 25% which have been in effect since November 26. Airtel says that the hike in prices is necessary to sustain a healthy business model and allow the company to invest more in the upcoming 5G technology. However, the users will get an extra benefit as Airtel prepaid plans worth Rs. 265, Rs. 299 and Rs. 719, Rs. 839 will offer subscribers an additional 500MB of data per day.

