Budget 2022: Power Stocks Rise As FM Announces Allocation For Solar, Hydro Projects

Power stocks rallied after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an allocation for solar and hydro projects during her Union Budget 2022 speech on Tuesday, February 1. While the Nify Energy index was flat, some of the prominent names in the power sector were up between 1.5% and 3%.

During her speech, FM Sitharaman said, "To facilitate domestic manufacturing for the ambitious goal of 280 GW of installed solar capacity by 2030, an additional allocation of Rs 19,500 crore for Production Linked Incentive (PLI) for manufacture of high-efficiency modules, with priority to fully integrated manufacturing units from polysilicon to solar PV modules, will be made."

Additionally, the Finance Minister announced the implementation of the Ken Betwa Linking project to be rolled out at an estimated cost of Rs. 44,605 crores, of which Rs 1,400 crore has been allocated during the period in 2022-23. Apart from providing irrigation benefits on an area of nine lakh hectares and drinking water to 62 lakh people, it will make room for the generation of 103 MW hydro-power and 27 MW solar power.

Govt to introduce 400 new generation Vande Bharat trains, expand highways by 25K kilometres

For the efficient movement of goods through different modes, reducing logistics cost and time, Finance Minister Sitharaman said that the data exchange among all mode operators "will be brought on Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP), designed for Application Programming Interface (API).

The honourable FM revealed the ambitious plans to introduce 400 new generation Vande Bharat trains and expand highways by 25,000 km.

2,000 km of rail network to be brought under the indigenous world-class technology KAWACH, for safety and capacity augmentation: FM Nirmala Sitharaman #Budget2022

"We will expand highways by 25,000 km in FY23 and railways will develop projects for MSMEs & small farmers," Finance Minister Sitharaman said during her Union Budget 2022 speech. "The government would introduce 400 new-gen Vande Bharat trains to be manufactured in next three years and 2,000 kms will be brought under new scheme called 'Kavach'."

FM highlights intent to switch to EV during Union Budget 2022 speech

During her Union Budget 2022 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a 'battery-swapping' policy. The honourable FM said that the government will support the development of products and services in the battery and energy sectors.

"Considering the constraint of space in urban areas for setting up the battery at scale, a battery swapping policy will be brought out and interoperability standards will be formulated. The private sector will be encouraged to develop sustainable and innovative business models for battery or energy as a service. This will improve efficiency in the EV ecosystem," the Finance Minister said.

FM Sitharaman also added that the government will promote the use of public transport in urban areas as they attempt to adopt greener methods. "We will promote the shifts to use public transport in urban areas. This will be complemented by clean tech and solutions, special mobility zones and with zero fossil fuel policy and EV vehicles," she said.